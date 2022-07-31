Telangana: More Than 1 Crore National Flags Ready For Distribution For Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav

As a part of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu that are going to be held from August 8 to 22, the Telangana government is going to distribute more than one crore national flags for hoisting across the state.

The National Flags will be distributed in all villages, mandals, and municipalities. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the movies based on national integration and patriotism will be screened and school children will be permitted to view the films for free of cost in all theatres.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to organise various programmes emphasising patriotism and educate the new generations about the freedom fighters, their sacrifices, and the fruits of the national freedom struggle enjoyed in the country.

Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu will be organised in a huge manner across the state. Somesh Kumar also conducted a meeting with senior officials at the BRKR Bhavan on Saturday to review the arrangements and plans.

The inaugural session will be held on August 8 and would be attended by Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. Special programmes on national integration will be held across the State, said Somesh Kumar.