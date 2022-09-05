Hyderabad : The monsoon session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council will begin on Tuesday, September 6. The session may be adjourned soon after tomorrow’s session due to the ongoing Ganesh Nimajjan in the city. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House would decide on the duration of the session and the agenda.

The session will commence without the customary Governor's address. The assembly speaker had prorogued the House soon after the Budget session. As per the norms, the House should meet once in six months and the deadline between the two sessions is set to expire on September 14.

The opposition BJP is gearing up to take on ruling TRS on a host of issues like Munugode polls, the saffron party leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra and Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

On the other hand, the ruling TRS is expected to highlight its welfare and development programmes during the session. In recent months, the state has witnessed a war of words between the TRS and the BJP and the session is being held ahead of by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district. The TRS may also talk about the restrictions by the Centre on raising borrowings to meet immediate financial requirements of the state.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been a vocal critic of the BJP and the Central government, while the BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the ruling party in next year's Assembly elections.

During the session, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) may announce the official celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day on September 17. On this day, the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948

It may be recalled here that the Telangana government on Saturday decided to observe September 17 as ‘Telangana National Integration Day.’ Meanwhile the Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has recently said the Centre would celebrate 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’. He said a public meeting would be organised at the Parade Ground here on September 17 which would be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

