Telangana: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment For COVID at NIMS, Gandhi Hospitals Hyderabad

Many private hospitals in Hyderabad have increased the use of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. Now the monoclonal antibody treatment is also available in Gandhi and NIMS.

Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic replicas of the body's natural line of defence against serious infection, now used after the virus has broken past the vaccine's protective barrier. The treatment is intended for Covid patients who are in the early stages of their infection or those who are at high risk of getting even sicker. People aged 65 and above who have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart illness, obesity, asthma, who are immuno-compromised are included in this high-risk group.

The doctors are saying that monoclonal antibodies usage has improved the condition of COVID-19 patients. It is also said that monoclonal antibodies are going to help many people if there is a third wave of COVID-19. Telangana state hospital authorities said that the monoclonal injections will be available in NIMS, Gandhi and also available in the district hospitals.

There are many types of antibodies in our body, but only a few act against the virus. Casirivimab and Imdevimab have been taken out and used in the production of monoclonal antibodies. According to the reports, 100 percent of COVID-19 patients have been recovered after using monoclonal antibodies, and more than 70-80 percent of people have been recovered after three to four days of treatment. Private hospitals have been charging Rs.70,000 whereas in government hospitals monoclonal antibodies are provided for free.

