Telangana: MMTS First Class Ticket for Single Journey Gets Cheaper

Good news for those who are travelling by MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service), the popular suburban train service in the twin cities. Now, the first class ticket fare for a single journey in MMTS is reduced by 20 percent from May 5. The minimum charge, for up to 10 km, has been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs. 25.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to rationalize the basic fares of first-class MMTS and with this, the passengers will surely be benefitted. A total of 86 services are being operated across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma-Secunderabad-Hyderabad-Begumpet-Lingampalli-Tellapur-Ramchandrapuram covering 29 railway stations.

Here is the reduced fares in MMTS first class (Starting from May 5)

Distance Slab (in km) - Existing Fare - From May 5

1 – 10 Rs 50 Rs 25

11 – 15 Rs 65 Rs 35

16 – 25 Rs 100 Rs 55

26 – 35 Rs145 Rs 85

36-45 Rs 155 Rs 90

