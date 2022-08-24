Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha Congratulates CWG Gold Medalist Nikhat Zareen

Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha felicitated Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Nikhat Zareen at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Kavitha said, “It is a proud moment for the State, hailing from Nizamabad and becoming a world champion and her achievements are inspiration for young athletes.”

Congratulated @nikhat_zareen on winning Gold medal in Women’s 50kg Boxing at #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/Bqpa7MN0la — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 24, 2022

Nikhat thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning a plot and a reward of Rs 2 crore.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the women’s 50kg flyweight at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK. Zareen outpunched Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul by unanimous decision in the final to win her first CWG gold.

