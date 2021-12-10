Telangana MLC Elections Underway In 6 Local Authorities Constituency | Voting for the MLC elections to the six local authorities constituencies (LAC) of the Adilabad (undivided), Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Medak districts is underway. Voting commenced at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm on Friday.

Around 5,326 voters, including members of mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) and zilla parishad territorial constituency, municipal councillors and corporators will exercise their franchise in 37 polling booths which have been set up for voting with strict Covid-19 protocols.

Around 2,329 male voters and 2,997 female voters will exercise their voting rights. While MPTC, ZPTC members, municipal councilors and corporators have the right to vote, for the first time, MLAs and MPs from the undivided districts have also been given the right to vote. With more than a third of MPTC members and municipal councilors in the electorate, their role will be crucial in the candidates' victory.

There are 26 candidates in the fray for the six seats, with a large number of them being TRS representatives. In Medak and Khammam, Congress candidates and independent candidates are in the fray along with the TRS.

Candidates in the fray include:

- Sitting MLCs T. Bhanuprasad Rao (Karimnagar)

- M.C. Koti Reddy (Nalgonda)

-Yadava Reddy (Medak), apart from independents.

The ruling TRS has fielded L. Ramana from Karimnagar, Dande Vittal from Adilabad and Tata Madhu from Khammam.

While the Congress has fielded T. Nirmala (Wife of MLA Jagga Reddy ) from Medak and Rayala Nageshwar Rao from Khammam.

Chief electoral officer Shashank Goel said that all arrangements have been put in place with strict COVID regulations. Medical teams are placed at all polling stations and voters will be allowed to cast their vote only after thermal screening and use of sanitiser. If any voter is found to be Covid-19 positive, s/he will be allowed to cast the vote only during the last hour of polling.

