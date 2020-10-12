Sixteen year old Lara Ravi Kumar, a resident of Laxmi Ganapathy Colony, Tattiannaram had an argument with her father on October 7, over chatting on the mobile phone and she left her house on the same night. Four days after Lara left her house, she returned home safe on October 11 after 7 PM. The family worried about her a lot and launched a desperate social media campaign to search for the missing girl.

According to the Sub-Inspector of police, S Surender of Hayathnagar police station, “Lara came back home sometime past 7 pm. She is fine but a little weak.” He further added that, “We haven’t taken her statement yet as she is a little quiet.”

Lara who is pursuing intermediate in a private college went missing on October 7th and police had formed special teams to trace the girl. Finally, she was handed over to the family members by the Rachakonda police on Sunday. Hayathnagar police said that the seven teams have been formed to trace the girl and it became a bit difficult as the victim didn't carry her phone.

The girl had stepped out of her home with her three dogs for a walk. After 10 minutes, the family noticed that she was nowhere to be found. Lara didn't carry either mobile or wallet at the time of leaving. Police had however looked through 100s of CCTV footages from surrounding localities to try to trace the girl for four days.

Aparna Ravi Kumar, the mother of the missing girl had taken to social media to obtain any knowledge about her missing daughter. The family has even created a Facebook page seeking help from the public.