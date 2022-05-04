Telangana: Minor Girl Repeatedly Raped By Neighbour In Jammikunta

A 25-year-old man allegedly raped a 14-year-old minor girl repeatedly for the past few days. The incident took place in Jammikunta. The incident came to light when the mother of the victim filed a complaint with the police.

According to police, the man who was the neighbour of the girl used to move closely with the girl. He raped her many times and threatened the girl to leak her photos and videos that were taken along with him.

The girl who was not able to face it anymore informed the matter to her mother. She went to the police station and registered a case against him. A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5, 6 of the POCSO Act have been registered and the victim girl has been sent for medical examination.

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by four people was raped again by the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station where she went to register a case. The incident took place in Lalitpur of Jammikunta.

Three of the accused were arrested by the police. An FIR was registered against five people, including the SHO. According to the reports, the SHO was suspended and is currently absconding.

