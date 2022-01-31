Telangana: Minor Driver Mows Down 4 Workers On Footpath In Karimnagar

In a very tragic incident, a speeding car driven by a minor ran over the vendors sitting on the footpath. The incident took place in the Karimnagar district of Telangana. Four people have been killed and a few others injured.

According to the police, three minors were travelling in the car and one of the minors who was driving the car suddenly hit a road divider and ran over the roadside vendors warming themselves by a bonfire. The injured were shifted to the government main hospital.

Police commissioner Satyanarayana said that around 6.15 am on Sunday, the 16-year-old son of Prasad, resident of Gayatrinagar, was driving the car with his three friends - two of them aged 14 years old - to the Ambedkar Stadium to play badminton. A case under Section IPC 304 (ii) against the four persons in the car, as well as Rajendra Prasad, has been registered.

The deceased were Fariyad, 27, Sunitha, 28, Lalitha, 25, and Jyothi, 13. The injured were Rani, Padma, and Avanthika. It was learned that the minor who drove the car over people is a ninth-standard student.

BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and vice-chairman of the TS Planning Commission Vinaykumar spoke with the doctors and got the information on the condition of the injured. Minister Gangula Kamalakar also announced Rs 10,000 as financial aid to the affected families.

Also Read:​ Kavitha Kalvakuntla Bats For Strengthening of Rape Laws in India