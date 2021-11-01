Telangana Ministers' Gold Donations To Yadadri Temple: Which Politician Donated How Much?

Yadadri temple is a dream project of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The government of Telangana has spent more than Rs 1800 crore on the renovation project of temple. The inauguration of the temple is going to take place on March 28, 2022. The Telangana government is planning to buy 125 kg of gold from the Reserve Bank of India. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced a donation of 1.1116 kg of gold for gopurarm. Not only KCR but also other MLAs and businessmen have also announced gold donations for the temple.

Here is the list of politicians and other businessmen and their gold donations

CM KCR family - 1.1116 kg of gold

Malla Reddy - 1Kg

Marri Janardhan Reddy - 2 Kg

Kaveri Seeds - 1 Kg

Harish Rao - 1 KG

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Peetam - 1 KG

Hetero Chairman Parthasarathi - 5 Kg

Megha Engineering - 6 kg

The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority also created an account in a bank where people can donate money.