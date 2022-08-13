Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud Opens Fire in Air During Mahabub Nagar Freedom Rally, Video Goes Viral

Mahabub Nagar: Telangana Minister of Prohibition & Excise Srinivas Goud has triggered a controversy by firing a loaded police gun in air at a Freedom Rally here on Saturday. A purported video of the incident is widely being shared on social media.

As part of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam Celebrations, the state minister kicked off a huge Freedom Rally from Zilla Parishad to new Tank Bund and also participated in the rally. The participants were caught unaware and also panicked when Goud took a Self-Loading Rifle from the policeman and fired a bullet in the air.

The minister’s video of opening fire into the air is going viral on social media, Netizens are questioning how can police allow the minister to open fire especially when he is surrounded by a huge crowd. They are also asking if the police would book the Prohibition & Excise minister under Arms act.

Minister Srinivas Goud opening fire into air with the Self Loading Rifle of a constable during National Flag Rally. Will he be booked under Arms Act ? #Armsact #Telangana pic.twitter.com/WUTZq7rFXo — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) August 13, 2022

Minister Srinivas Goud’s reaction

Responding to the controversy over opening fire in the air, Srinivas Goud said he had fired a rubber bullet and people were unnecessarily propagating misinformation about this incident. Goud said if anyone can prove that he fired a real bullet, he was ready to tender his resignation from the minister’s post.

The minister also said as a sports minister and as a member of the All India Rifle Association, he can use a weapon. He asked the people who are misreporting the firing incident to reach out to the district Superintendent of Police to get their facts correct and also urged them to desist from spreading misinformation without verifying the facts.

