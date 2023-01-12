Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud Inaugurates Training Program for Prevention and Eradication of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell in Mahabubnagar

Mahbubnagar : A First of its Kind Initiative in Mahbubnagar District for Medical Officers, ANM, Anganwadi workers for prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell anaemia as part of Antenatal screening of pregnant women project



Mahabubnagar, January 12, 2023: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) a registered non-profit organisation today inaugurated their training program for medical officers, ANM, Anganwadi workers at ZP Meeting Hall in Mahabubnagar. Chief Guest Shri Dr V Srinivas Goud Garu, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Govt of Telangana along with Guest of Honour Shri Tejas Nandlal Pawar, IAS, Additional Collector, Mahbubnagar have inaugurated the training program. This training will help Mahabubnagar become a Thalassemia free district in the coming days.

The initiative is being conducted to enable Mahbubnagar District to become the first District in entire Telangana to be totally free from deadly genetic blood disorder –“Thalassemia”. The officials have relentlessly been working towards this noble and path breaking initiative, under which, antenatal screening of pregnant women will be done. This extraordinary lead will make the entire Mahbubnagar District, absolutely free from Thalassemia forever. Thalassemia is an almost incurable genetic blood disorder which can be prevented and eradicated forever with a simple blood test HBA2. TSCS Hyderabad is at the forefront for eradicating this disease forever, as the society has been working towards many patients and has seen the suffering of these children with thalassemia.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal, TSCS President said “We at TSCS are truly honoured by the august presence of Shri. Srinivas Goud garu and Shri. S Venkata Rao garu at this inauguration. Telangana Government has been immensely supporting us for the eradication of Thalassemia in the state. Shri Srinivas Goud Garu, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Govt of Telangana, has also assured all possible help in eradication of this deadly disease. Since decades TSCS has been serving Thalassemia patients and as on date has more than 3300 patients registered with the society. Alarm bells are ringing as almost every day a new patient is registering for treatment in the state of Telangana.

With ever-opening new centers, providing blood transfusions, diagnostics, tests, treatment and care, all free of cost, the credit for which solely rests with the Government of Telangana, as Arogyashree Scheme has been a great benefit for such treatments. We at TSCS are overwhelmed by the support we receive from all sections of society”.

Through this First of its Kind Initiative in Mahbubnagar District for Medical Officers, ANM, Anganwadi workers for prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell anaemia as part of Antenatal screening of pregnant women project, the organisers are hoping for a Thalassemia free Mahabubnagar in the coming future.