Telangana Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Invited For ATA's 17th Conference

HYDERABAD: American Telugu Association-ATA President Bhuvanesh Boojala along with ATA Secretary Hariprasad Lingala, Sharath Vemula, Sunny Reddy, Jay Challa & Raghuveer Reddy formally invited Telangana Minister of Agriculture, Co-operation and Marketing Singireddy Niranjan Reddy to attend the ATA 17th Conference and Youth Convention to be held from July 1-3,2022.

On April 28th the ATA Delegation formally invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the ATA 17th Conference and Youth Convention.

The event will be held on July 1-3rd at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington DC. Check the ATA website for further details.

Also Read: Texas Governor Accords Special Recognition For Telugu People On Ugadi Day 2022