Telangana Minister KTR Inaugurates Multi-level Kothaguda Flyover 

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the multi-level Kothaguda flyover on Sunday. On the first day of the previous year, 2022, Minister KTR inaugurated Shaikpet Flyover.

The multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction connects Kothaguda Junction and Kondapur Junction. The flyover will ease traffic in the Information Technology corridor. It links Financial District and HITEC City with neighborhood Miyapur and other locations. It is the second longest flyover to be built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), which includes 2.21 km of main flyover and two ramps of 784 meters length. Also, a 470 meter long three-lane underpass at Kothaguda Junction is part of the project.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) built the multi-level Kothaguda flyover at a cost of Rs 263.09 crore as part of Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The 2,216-metres long main flyover has five lanes from the SLN Terminus up to Botanical Junction, six lanes from Botanical Junction up to Kothaguda Junction and three lanes from Kothaguda Junction up to Kondapur RTO office. The up ramp and down ramp are also wide enough to facilitate the rush-hour traffic.

Kothaguda flyover is the 34th project completed under SRDP, state minister KTR said after inaugurating it. He said the government is working on eleven more projects under SRDP which are expected to be completed by April.

He said that the pace at which infrastructure projects were built in Hyderabad was not witnessed in any other city in India. Minister KTR said that this was achieved because of Hon’ble Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s vision and guidance. The MA&UD Minister added that infrastructure is being expanded according to growing needs of Hyderabad as lakhs of people from other districts and States make the city their home every year because of education, employment and other opportunities available here. Minister said that 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) are being constructed and by May, Hyderabad will become the first city in India to be treating 100% of its sewerage.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and others were present at the inauguration.

The Minister inaugurated the Kothaguda Flyover along with M Devanand, Chief Engineer, GHMC’s Project Wing and Sunkara Venkata Ramana, Superintendent Engineer, Projects Wing (West Zone). Later, Ravinder, Town Planning Supervisor, and Ganapathi, Deputy City Planner, were felicitated for their work towards the project.

