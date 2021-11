Telangana's young Grandmaster Raja Rithvik met IT Minister KTR in Hyderabad. KTR congratulated Raja Rithvik on earning a Grandmaster title and also assured to provide complete support.

The 17-year-old, a 12th standard student of Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya earned grandmaster title after crossing the ELO 2,500 mark.

Rithvik is a native of Warangal and has been nurtured by N.V.S. Rama Raju, who also coached the likes of GM Dronavalli Harika.