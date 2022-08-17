Telangana Minister KTR Condemns Release of 11 Convicts in Bilkis Bano Gangrape Case

Hyderabad: Minister KTR expressed his anger over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, who was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots. He said it is very unfortunate to release the 11 rapists who committed the heinous act that too at a time when the nation is celebrating 75 years of independence.

He criticized the Gujarat government for exposing its mean mentality by releasing the rapists who gang-raped Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant. KTR said that people lose faith in the system due to such actions of the Gujarat government and appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in this matter immediately.

He said this is the time for Mr. Modi, who directed the nation from the Red Fort on August 15 to respect women, to prove his sincerity. By cancelling the Gujarat government's order that released 11 rapists and sending them back to jail, Prime Minister Modi should demonstrate his sincerity and commitment to the country.

Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists 🙏 Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 17, 2022

KTR said that the rapists are escaping due to the loopholes in the laws. Even in the case of the rape that took place in Hyderabad recently, the accused escaped from harsh punishment as they were minors and got bail. He appealed that the minors who commit crimes like rape should be treated as majors and be punished accordingly. He opined that by instilling social consciousness, awareness from childhood and stringent measures like capital punishment or life imprisonment will definitely reduce rape cases.

KTR said that the judiciary works effectively only when there are strong laws and appealed to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) and Juvenile Justice Act for the betterment of our society and children. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that courts do not grant bail to rapists and said that he would extend his cooperation to the central government regardless of political differences.