Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been named among the 30 top social media influencers at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

The Minister is said to have two of his social media handles on the list,- his personal account and the Telangana Ministry Twitter handle which were marked 12 and 22 respectively.

Apart from KTR another Indian who made it to the list was MP Raghav Chadha, an Indian politician and member of the Aam Aadmi Party. He is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.He ranked 23 after the TelanganaIT Minister's official handle.

Their names feature in the list of popular social media influencers where environmentalist Greta Thunberg topped the list, UNICEF Goodwill ambassador Vanessa Nakate, environmental and indigenous right defender Helena Gualinga, and others.

Rama Rao’s personal handle, @KTRTRS, and official handle, @MinisterKTR, and @raghav _chadha found a place in the list put out by KCore Analytics.

Check the rankings below: