HYDERABAD: Reports state that Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar who is in Dubai along with family members will cut short his trip and return to Hyderabad after the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids on his residence in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, joint raids were also carried out at the properties of Kamalakar’s relatives across 20 locations in Hyderabad and Karimnagar over alleged tax evasion and FEMA violation. Properties of almost nine granite firm owners were also under the scanner in cases related to alleged fraud in exports and quarrying.

After getting to know about the raids the Minister will be leaving Dubai for Hyderabad shortly. Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax officials are said to have broken the doors of his house with a gas cutter and gone inside. Officials are also conducting searches at the house of Gangula's brother Gangula Venkanna, who is looking after the affairs of Swetha Granite Industries which is owned by the family.

Gangula Kamalakar is already facing a case of causing loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 750 crore between 2011-2013, due to alleged illegal mining operations. A person named Sekhar Rao and BJP leaders had complained against him in November which has come up again. Interestingly the raids are being conducted right after the Munugode bypolls and the TRS MLAs poaching scandal which rocked the state.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR Releases Videos to Support TRS MLA Poaching Claim