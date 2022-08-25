Telangana: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's Brother Joins BJP

Errabelli Pradeep Rao, a senior leader in Warangal and the brother of Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Dayakar Rao joined BJP in the presence of its national president J.P. Nadda and senior leader Tarun Chug in New Delhi on Thursday.

Other leaders Bomma Sriram Chakravarti, Veeti Vijay Kumar and Yoganand Kollur have also joined the saffron party

Speaking to the media, Pradeep Rao said that he took the decision to part ways with the TRS as he felt that there was no scope to thrive as the party high command does not support sincere leaders.

On August 21, former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy formally joined BJP in the presence of the party's top leader and Union Minister Amit Shah in the ‘Munugode Samara Bheri' meeting held in Munugode assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

