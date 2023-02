Mild tremors were felt in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals in Suryapet district on Sunday morning.

According to information reaching here, mild tremors occured at 7.25 am for 10 seconds at several villages in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded on Richter scale.

This triggered panic and people ran out of their homes.

