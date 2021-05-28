Telangana May Reduce Inter Exam Duration to 90 Minutes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government in response to the Union Ministry of Education letter's on the way ahead for the conduct of 12th Board exams has agreed to go with Plan A as suggested by the proposals sent to the States.

In a letter dated 26th of May, the State Education Department has sent its suggestions for the conduct of the 12th Examinations.

As per the letter the Government was in accordance with the suggestions as per Plan A to reduce the duration from three hours to 90 minutes where the students have to attempt only 50 per cent of the question paper. This will be recalibrated to get 100 per cent while results processing,” the letter said.

The exams are proposed to be held from mid-July and there will be no change in the pattern of examination.

The pattern of examination cannot be changed at this juncture as the question papers have already been printed,” reads a letter sent by Education department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday detailing the comments of the government.

The government has also proposed to conduct the exams in morning and afternoon sessions by utilizing two different sets of question papers. To ensure maximum physical distancing.

Further, students who were unable to appear for the exams due to Covid-19 or any other reason would be given another chance to appear.

All the comments will be subject to the Covid-19 pandemic conditions at that time, it added.

“It is proposed to hold the exams from mid of July and the results may be announced by the end of August,” it said.

However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the same after it takes a decision about the dates, schedule of examinations and the pattern after an official review meeting is conducted.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday postponed the practical examinations of the IPE scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7 until further orders.

