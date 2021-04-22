Telangana May Mark Micro-containment Zones in Worst-hit Areas

Due to an increase in covid cases, the next few weeks in Telangana will be crucial. To control the spread of the virus, the state government is revising its plans to enforce further restrictions, such as establishing micro-containment zones in the worst-affected areas and regulating movement in public places such as parks, Rythu Bazars, stores, bus stops, and malls during weekends and peak hours of the day.

As per reports, the state Medical and Health Department officials are working to figure out the data of Covid infected persons and their places. Based on that, some curbs will be imposed.

Another measure under consideration is to restrict the entry of people into public places. The main cause is that many people are not wearing masks in busy areas. Even the traders in Rythu Bazars and evening markets have been violating COVID rules.

On the other hand, districts like Khammam, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar are under inspection as cases were surging in the neighboring states. Police and Revenue officials have been screening the commuters at check posts to control the spread of the virus.