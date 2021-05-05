Telangana May Impose Weekend Lockdown, Here's Why

Corona cases are surging across the country in the second wave. Telangana is seeing a daily caseload of 6000. Due to this, the Telangana High Court has issued a few directions to the State government, Police department, and the Public Health and Family Welfare department to control the spread of Covid cases.

The court directed the state government to consider weekend lockdown before May 8. The High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the government's failure to conduct more than one lakh coronavirus tests every day across the state, claiming that the government is not making serious efforts to stop the virus spread. “Imposing a night curfew is a waste of time," it said.

The High Court ordered officials to provide teleconsultation in all districts and asked them to create police helpdesks outside Covid-hospitals. More than 200 members are not permitted to participate in any functions and the number of members allowed for cremation is limited to 50. The Court has also ordered to act against those who violate Covid rules.