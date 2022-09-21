Telangana May Cut Dasara School Holidays

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) sent a proposal to the Directorate of School Education on Tuesday - Dasara holidays may be reduced to nine days instead of 14 days or may work on five second Saturdays till the completion of the academic year 2022-23 so as to compensate for the loss of working days due to announcement of holidays on various occasions.

Earlier, the Telangana state government declared Dasara holidays for all the schools starting from September 26 to October 9 and schools would be reopened on October 10, 2022. The schools will be closed for a total of 15 days. But now, the decision may be changed.

Due to heavy rains, the Telangana state announced holidays for schools from July 11 to 16 and also announced a holiday on September 17 for National Integration Day. According to the academic calendar 2022-23, there was a loss of up to seven days of academic instruction. There should be a total of 230 working days as per the academic calendar.

The nine-day Dasara vacation may be from October 1 to 9 instead of 14 days from September 26 to October 9. SCERT also has come up with another proposal of working on second Saturdays (five days) in the months of November, December, February 2023, March 2023 and April 2023.

