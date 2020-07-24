HYDERABAD: The dangerous coronavirus created a different situation across the globe. Thousands of people are falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 infection. In a very shocking incident, the bodies of at least 50 deceased coronavirus patients were burnt in mass cremation in Hyderabad due to a lack of transportation and issues with manpower.

A video surfaced online which shows the mass cremation of COVID-19 patients at the ESI Hospital crematorium in Hyderabad and it created a huge outrage. Telangana Director of Medical Education Dr. K Ramesh Reddy said that more than 50 bodies were cremated at a time due to "lack of transportation."

Congress MLA Seethakka tweeted that, "The reported Corona deaths are said to be 7 by Govt whereas more than 30 bodies were cremated at ESI graveyard only. The govt from the beginning itself providing us wrong statistics to hide their incapability in controlling the virus." Here is the video.

Shocking😳 On 21st July, the reported #Corona deaths are said to be 7 by Govt whereas more than 30 bodies were cremated at ESI graveyard only

Dr. K Ramesh Reddy said that more than 50 patients who died of a deadly novel coronavirus were cremated at the ESI Hospital Crematorium in Hyderabad, but not all of them died on the same day. He clarified that the bodies that were cremated were those of COVID-19 patients who died two-three days ago.

Telangana crossed the milestone of 50,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are 50,826 active coronavirus cases in the state. The Greater Hyderabad area continued to be the worst hit with 662 fresh coronavirus cases, the rest of the state recorded 905 cases.

Ranga Reddy district recorded 213 cases and Warangal Urban district has 75 cases. Rajanna-Sircilla reported 62 coronavirus cases and the list follows as Nagarkurnool 51, Nalgonda 44, Suryapet 39, Nizamabad 38, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 33, Sangareddy 32, Medak 27, and Warangal Rural 22 cases.