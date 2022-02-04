HYDERABAD: Marri Aditya Reddy, the grandson of Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy, the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC President and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

Marri Aditya Reddy has been conducting various service programs under the name of Marri Chenna Reddy Foundation, has recently entered politics.

The Foundation has carried out various programs for farmers, providing employment to youth, women, and handloom workers. He was also actively involved in providing assistance to many during the COVID pandemic.

His father Marri Shashidhar Reddy was active both at the state level and national level and was elected as a Congress MLA four times from Sanathnagar (Assembly constituency).

It may be recollected that Marri Chenna Reddy led the first Telangana movement in 1969. Chenna Reddy served as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh twice, was the Governor of several states, and also served as the Union Minister for Steel, Mines and Metals. Marri Aditya Reddy's joining the Congress party has become a topic of discussion in political circles.

