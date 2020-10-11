MULUGU: Maoists killed Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Maduri Bhimeswara Rao. The incident took place at Alubaka village in Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district on Saturday midnight. According to the reports, a total of 6 armed maoists entered the TRS leader's house and he was dragged out of the house. Later, the leader was stabbed to death.

Police said that the maoists had left the letter at the scene of incident. Bhimeswara Rao was survived by wife and three children. It is learned that a coup was carried out by the police as a part of a recent maoist insurgency in Asifabad and Khammam districts. Police believe that TRS leader was murdered by the maoists to show their presence in the village.

Bhimeswara Rao owns a pesticide business in the village. Maoists left a letter at the scene of the incident in which they cited that he is deceiving the villagers. Earlier, DGP and CRPF officials visited Venkatapuram and conducted a review meeting.