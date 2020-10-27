Telangana: Maoists Kill Own Courier In Bhadrachalam

Maoists are creating more turmoil in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu agencies. Another person was killed in Bhadrachalam constituency in a span of 15 days. TRS leader Bhimeswara Rao was killed in Alubaka village in Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district on the 10th of this month. The Maoists have reportedly killed their own courier at Cherla mandal on Sunday, branding him as a police informant. The deceased was identified as Nayakulapu Eshwar. He was a resident of Mallampalli village of Mulugu district and was rumoured to be a home guard.

According to the reports, N Eshwar was strangulated to death by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The body was left in the middle of the road between Chennapuram and Gorukonda. Police registered a case and the body was moved to Cherla and it was handed over to family members after postmortem. According to CI Ashok, the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint given by Ishwar's wife Kavitha. However, Kothagudem district SP Sunil Dutt said that Ishwar was working as a courier for key leaders of the Maoist party state committee leaders Haribhushan, Damodar and Chandran.

Police also recovered a letter allegedly left by Maoists. Police said that, “In the letter, Maoists claimed that Eshwar was killed since he was acting as a police informer."