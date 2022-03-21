Telangana Man In The Soup For Dialling 100 To Tell Wife Not Cooking Mutton Curry

Dial 100 police service is not for reporting frivolous complaints. 28-year-old Naveen learned it hard way after he misused the helpline to complain that his wife refused to cook a mutton dish for him. The Nalgonda police charged Naveen for repeatedly dialling the police helpline number in an inebriated condition and reporting a petty issue.

As per reports, the accused is a labourer from Cherla Gowraram village in Nalgonda district who got upset when his wife didn't prepare mutton curry for him. This incident happened on Friday night. According to the local police, Naveen dialled the 100 number helpline as he wanted to report his wife's behaviour, but the staff ignored his phone call. But, when he repeatedly made six calls, the team was notified about the caller.

The police tracked down the caller and arrested him while making an appeal to people to use the helpline only for genuine emergency calls. Naveen has been slapped with a case for wasting the valuable time of policemen.