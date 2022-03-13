Telangana: Man Marries Transgender In Kothagudem District!

We all know that Love is blind. Breaking all the boundaries, a man and transgender tied the knot. The incident took place in Yellandu city of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The wedding was performed at the Station Basti area, Yellandu on Friday in a grand manner amidst their family members, relatives, and friends.

Going into the details, Gudepu Rupesh, a daily wage worker of Bhupalpally district fell in love with a transgender Revathi alias Akhila of Anamtogu village of Allapalli Mandal in Kothagudem district. They were in love for the past three years and finally with consent from the parents, they became one.

Many people from the transgender communities across Khammam, Warangal, Bhuplapally, and Kothagudem districts attended the wedding.

