Telangana: Man Jumps to Death at Begumpet Metro Station

A man committed suicide by jumping from a Metro station in Hyderabad on Saturday night. The incident took place at Begumpet Metro Station on Saturday night at around 10 PM. The man was identified as Raju, a native of Nizamabad.

He came to Begumpet Metro station on Saturday night and later jumped from the station terminal building. He sustained head injuries and was immediately shifted to Gandhi hospital. Raju died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Begumpet police have registered a case and are investigating. Police investigations revealed that he had attempted suicide due to family problems.

Also Read: ​Ministers KTR And Talasani Review RuB And RoB Works In Hyderabad City