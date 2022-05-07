Telangana: Man Harms Himself After Wife Refuses To Live With Him

A married man who was disappointed after his wife refused to live with him, slit his own throat and decided to end his life. The incident took place at Komuravelly Mandal headquarters on Friday. The condition of the man is said to be serious and he was admitted to a government hospital in Siddipet. The treatment is going on.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Butchelly Kumar, a 40-years-old, resident of Nagapuri village. Fifteen years ago, he was married to Manjula of Venkatpuram village in Rajapet Mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district. Due to some differences that have cropped up among the couple, Manjula refused to live with him. The couple has three daughters. Manjula also filed a case in the Rajupet police station.

The man who was worried over all the situations decided to end his life. He slit his own throat. The locals who have noticed this rushed him to the government hospital, Siddipet. According to the doctors, the condition of the man is said to be critical. A case was registered by the Komuravelli Police.

