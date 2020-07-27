In a heart-warming post, a Dubai-based Telangana man has struck a chord with many with his sweet gesture for his wife whom he longs to meet. Ramesh Gangarajan Gandhi works as a cleaner in Dubai and in the photo that has now gone viral, he was seen raking up dry petals that had fallen from a tree and made it into a love shape.

The photo was clicked by one person named Nesma Farahat. She spotted him and clicked the picture and uploaded it on Instagram, following which it went viral.

Speaking to an international media house, Ramesh said, “I was thinking about my wife in India at the time, as I miss her a lot.”

According to media reports, Ramesh hails from Telangana and came to Dubai about 10 months ago. He works as a house-keeping staff at Emrill Services LLC. in Dubai.

He married Latha in September 2019 and just after a month he had moved to Dubai while she stayed back.Ramesh had added, “She was happy that I was thinking about her. However, she found it surprising that many are interested in knowing about us." He said that he misses her and wished that he could have got more time to spend with her.

Ramesh said that he is now planning to visit India to see his ailing father. He added that he misses his entire family and hope they are doing well amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nesma who had clicked the picture said that she was approched by many wanting to know about Ramesh.