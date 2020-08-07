HYDERABAD: Cases of women dying by suicide due to harassment from their husbands and in-laws are quiet common in India, but in contrast to this, a married man killed himself allegedly due to harassment from his wife and in-laws. His body was found on the railway tracks in Mancherial on Thursday, August 6.

GRP head constable Sampath confirmed that the body of Dinesh (29) was found lying on Mandamarri village railway tracks. Dinesh's family members alleged that he had died by suicide due to harassment from his wife and in-laws.

Dinesh got married to Amala, a resident of Indaram Village of Jaipur mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana, three years ago. At the time of marriage, Amala' family promised Dinesh that they would help him get a job in Singareni. But they allegedly did not fulfill their promise and didn't even give any respect to Dinesh which eventually led to frequent disputes between the couple.

Dinesh was residing at CCC's Shrike Quarters and was working as a skilled welder at the Jaipur power plant. Amala and Dinesh fought with each other a week ago and she left for her parent's house.

After that, Dinesh was found dead on the tracks on Thursday. The family of the deceased alleged that Dinesh is not a coward to have died by suicide and his wife and in-laws were responsible for Dinesh's death.

GRP police said they have registered a suspicious death case and are investigating it.

(Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)