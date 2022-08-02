Telangana: Man Arrested For Conspiracy To Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy

Police have arrested a man who was roaming suspiciously at Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy's residence located in Banjara Hills Road No.12. The police have seized a knife and a pistol from the suspect.

The accused was identified as the husband of the sarpanch of Kalleda village in Makloor Mandal of Armoor. According to the reports, the wife (Lavanya) of the accused (Prasad Gowd) was suspended recently from the Sarpanch post. As a result, Prasad Gowd had developed a grudge against the MLA.

The staff of MLA who had noticed the suspicious movements of Prasad Gowd gave information to the police. After receiving the information, Jubilee Hills Cops reached the residence of Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy and arrested the person. A case was filed against the person and the investigation is underway.

