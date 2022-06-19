Telangana Makes Telugu Language Compulsory in All Schools

Students in the CBSE, ICSE, and IB boards from Telangana have to learn the Telugu language in Class X, beginning this academic year. According to a School Education Department officials, they have already written to the CBSE and other Boards about implementing Telugu as a mandatory language in schools. “The Board exams will be conducted by the respective CBSE, ICSE, and IB boards only. Clarity on question papers sitting is expected next week. We have sent modalities to the schools regarding implementation of Telugu and will be reiterated again,” the official added.

The state government has made Telugu compulsory for all students in Classes I to X at schools affiliated to various boards. Since enacting the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act in 2018, the government has been gradually adopting Telugu as a language in all schools.

It was implemented in all schools across the state during the last academic year for Classes I, II, III, IV & VI, VII, VIII, and IX. This academic year, it has been made compulsory for all classes from I to X and schools, irrespective of board affiliation. Telugu has been proposed as a second language for schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and IB.

Students from other states who join in Telangana schools in Class VIII, are excused from taking compulsory Telugu as a language. Those who join in between I and VII, must take Telugu subject.