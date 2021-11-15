TSRTC Garuda Bus Catches Fire

A Garuda bus with around 60 passengers on board caught fire in Wyra town late on Sunday evening. The incident took place on Khammam-Thallada highway while the bus was heading from Miyapur in Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district late in the evening, while no casualty was reported.

The driver stopped the bus immediately after noticing the smoke billowing from the rear left side of the bus. All the passengers including the crew members got down from the vehicle. According to the sources, the fire tender reached the spot and doused the flame.

The TSRTC officials have made alternative arrangements for the onward journey of the passengers of the bus.