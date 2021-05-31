Telangana Lockdown Relaxation Window Extension Makes Public Happy

It seems that people have been relaxed after the state government extended the relaxation period. Now it will be from 6 am to 1 pm with one hour grace period till 2 pm. There is moderate traffic on major roads in the city and the people with necessities or activities outside are not in rush to get back home by the time, the curfew starts. The rush in the market areas and shops seems to be normal. Branded clothing stores were also seen doing well for the first time since May 12. The majority of shops on major roads, such as the stretch between Vanasthalipuram and Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar and Uppal, and others, were open and doing rushed business.

Earlier in the relaxation time from 5 am to 10 am was messed up by the public and people were on the roads even after the curfew began and the grace time was not sufficient. The police checkpoints were not manned as of 11.30 a.m., but they appeared to be equipped and ready to implement the lockdown at any time after 2 p.m.