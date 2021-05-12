Telangana Lockdown: Passport Services, Land Registrations Suspended

HYDERABAD: With the 10-day lockdown imposed in the State, from May 12 to May 21, owing to the surge in COVID cases, the Telangana Regional Passport Office on Wednesday announced that it has suspended services in 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) and Passport Laghu Kendras. This was stated by the Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah in Hyderabad.

From the 12th to the 21st of this month, all services across the state, including Passport Service Centres, Post Office Passport Service Centres, and the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad will be completely suspended. This would include all 14 POPSKs located in Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Adilabad, Bhongir, Siddipet, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Medchal. Meanwhile, services at the five passport service centres at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar will also be suspended. He suggested that those who have applied for their passports should reschedule their appointments.

He also explained that the branch secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs, which is located on the premises of the Secunderabad Regional Passport Office, is also being suspended.

Registration activities across the state have come to a standstill since Wednesday. Officials of the Department of Stamps and Registrations have clarified that the registration activities will not take place after 10 am after the government imposed a lockdown. He said that the Department of Registrations was not included in the lockdown exemption category and passes would not be issued to those who came for registrations and no one should come for registrations during these ten days.

However, he said sub-registrar offices would remain open across the state as the government allowed government offices to work from 6 am to 10 pm with 33 per cent staff, but registrations would not take place.

