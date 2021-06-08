Telangana Lockdown: KCR To Unlock TS With Night Curfew

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. to discuss the extension of state's ongoing lockdown and relaxation of timings. According to some sources, KCR is likely to lift the lockdown from June 10. Instead he may put in place night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am along with new guidelines. However, some speculate that the state cabinet will likely extend the lockdown for a few more days during the relaxation period.

As a result of the May lockdown, the state has seen a significant decrease in COVID cases. In the cabinet meeting, the officials will discuss medical and health issues, agriculture operations, and the economic situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cabinet would also review ongoing irrigation projects.

On May 30, the Cabinet had decided to extend the lockdown until June 9 but reduced the lockdown period to 17 hours from 1 pm to 6 am.