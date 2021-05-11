In the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, the State Cabinet has decided to implement the lockdown for 10 days from 10 am starting on Wednesday i.e. May 12 till May 21. The Cabinet has also decided that all activities will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am every day.

Cabinet decisions:

- The Cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days from 10 a.m. starting tommorrow on Wednesday, May 12th.

For the needs of the people restrictions will be lifted every day from 6am to 10pm for people to buy essential and emergency services.

- All kinds of shops will be open for only 4 hours. The lockdown will be strictly enforced for the remaining 20 hours.

- The Cabinet will reconvene on May 20 to review the matter of continuing the lockdown and take the decision based on the situation.

- On a war footing the Cabinet has decided to call global tenders for vaccine procurement.

- The Cabinet has directed Chief Minister Somesh Kumar to make available remedial injections, oxygen and other corona drugs in the public sector as well as in the private sector.

- Decision to form a committee chaired by Minister in all the districts with the Collector, DMHO, Hospital Superintendent at the District Centre, Drug Inspectors.

-CM KCR directed the ministers of the respective districts to review the corona situation in their respective district centres on a daily basis.

- Chief Minister KCR spoke on the phone from the cabinet meeting with the manufacturers of Remedicivir injection. The CM sought to supply adequate drugs to the state.

State Level Task Force

- Cabinet approves appointment of State Level Task Force chaired by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for expeditious supply and supply of any daily medicines and vaccines. Industry Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Sandeep Sultania, CMO to CMO Secretary and Kovid Special Officer Rajasekhar Reddy will be members of the task force.

Areas Exempted from Lockdown:

- Lockdown does not apply to all types of agricultural activities related to agricultural production, allied sectors, agricultural machinery work, management of rice mills, related transport, sending of grain to FCI, fertilizer, seed shops, seed manufacturing factories etc.

- The Cabinet has decided to continue the procurement of grain as usual keeping in view the interests of the farmers of Telangana state.

- Pharmaceutical companies in the medical field, medical device manufacturing companies, medical distributors, medical shops, all types of medical services, government and private clinics, their employees, staff with special pass and vehicles are allowed.

- Drinking water supply and sanitation management in rural and urban areas will continue as usual.

-Power generation and distribution systems and their ancillary activities operate as usual.

- Transportation on national highways will continue as usual.

- Petrol and diesel pumps will be open on national highways.

- Exemption for cold storage and warehousing activities

- Exception for print and electronic media

- Employment work will continue as usual.

- Government offices are staffed by 33 percent.

- Banks and ATMs will operate as usual during the last lockdown.

- Only a maximum of 40 people are allowed for weddings with all prior approvals

- Only a maximum of 20 people are allowed in the event of a funeral.

- Around Telangana . The decision to set up check posts at the state borders

- Metro and RTC public transport will be available from 6 am to 10 am.

- Ration shops are open from 6 am to 10 am.

- Cooking gas, petrol pumps will continue as usual.

- Banks and ATMs will operate as per the timings.

Also Read: Hyderabadis Throng Wine Stores To Buy Liquor After KCR Announces Telangana Lockdown

What is Not Allowed

The Cabinet has decided to close cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks and sports stadiums.

-The Cabinet directed the DGP to take steps to ensure that the above exemptions are fully complied with in accordance with the COVID rules.

- Wine shops will be open between the stipulated time of 6 am to 10 am in the morning hours.

Also Read: Lockdown Declared In Telangana From May 12 For 10 Days