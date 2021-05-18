Telangana Lockdown Extended till May 30, KCR to Tighten Curfew Rules

The Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 30. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made the decision after consulting the state cabinet over the phone on Tuesday, eliciting all ministers' opinions. Earlier, the Telangana cabinet had on May 11 decided to impose a lockdown throughout the state from May 12 to 22 after a spike in COVID cases with four hours of relaxation in the morning.

In a latest development, KCR directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue formal orders for the lockdown to be extended. He also called off the State Cabinet meeting scheduled for May 20 because the Ministers are focusing on Covid control and providing medical services to patients in the districts.

Telangana Public Health officials said that on Tuesday, Telangana reported 3,982 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.36 lakhs.