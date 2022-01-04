Telangana: Lockdown After Sankranthi, Here's What Officials Said

In Telangana, there is a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases. On Monday, a total of 482 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the total infections, 294 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 55 from Rangareddy, 48 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. Now, coming to Omicron cases, the total cases stand at 84 while 37 patients have been recovered.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao on Monday said, "There will be no lockdown and night curfew in the state, in any circumstances. There is some false/misleading news circulating on social media about lockdown and night curfew. I request you not to carry such rumours."

He further stated that if the news continues to get circulated on social media platforms then strict action will be taken on those who are spreading false news based on the provisions in the Epidemics Act.

Telangana government announced holidays for all the educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a meeting with the officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday. The officials felt that there is no need to impose a lockdown in the state as the COVID situation in the state is completely under control.

