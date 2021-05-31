Telangana Lockdown 3.0 : Registration Of Lands, Properties And Vehicles Allowed

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet which met on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for the extension of the lockdown for another 10 days till June 9th.

The cabinet has decided to allow the conduct of registration of lands, properties under the Stamps and Registration Department and vehicles registration under the Transport Department should be allowed during the working days in the permitted relaxation hours.

Registration activities across the state had come to a standstill since the lockdown was imposed. Department of Registrations was not included in the lockdown exemption category, passes were not issued to those who came for registrations. As the registrations were stalled when the lockdown was first announced on May 12 as part of COVID containment measures. Registrations of property, land, and vehicles were stalled, keeping in mind of the COVID cases.

However, the sub-registrar offices were open across the state as the government allowed government offices to work from 6 am to 10 pm with 33 per cent of staff, but registrations would not take place.

The Cabinet meeting was held at length, discussed in detail several issues, and took the decisions.

One of the major contributors of revenue to the State exchequer, with more than 142 Sub-Registrar Offices across the State, resumption of land and property registrations would ensure more revenue for the State coffers. As per reports, the registrar offices have received thousands of registration applications for the month of June, which has auspicious dates.

Applicants can apply online and make payments through net banking, which will reduce the scope for any direct contact and the officials can conduct proceedings with the usual COVID protocol. The officials can resume duties by taking proper safety measures.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) also faced a major impact with Lockdown with vehicle registrations reporting low numbers. The earlier lockdown relaxation hours were not conducive for the transactions and many people were not keen on coming into the RTA offices so early in the morning for learner’s license, vehicle registration and other transactions. This apart the Transport department itself starts functioning from 10 am, and their unit offices open at the same time. This had caused severe losses to the Transport Department’s revenue for the past 25 days.