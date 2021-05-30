Telangana Lockdown 3.0: Dos and Don'ts, Curfew Relaxation Rules, Timings

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who held a four-hour cabinet meeting today starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday over the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state and other issues related to the COVID curtailing measures, has decided to extend the Lockdown by another 10 days. The extended lockdown will be effective from May 31 to June 9th.As the COVID-19 cases have decreased considerably as a result of the state lockdown, the government has extended the lockdown for another 10 days.

The Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation timings have been extended from 6 AM to 1 PM . Limited revival of economic activity is also consented and Guidelines will be issued soon said KTR in a tweet.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has instructed officials that the lockdown period between 2PM to 6 AM should be strictly enforced.

- Limited revival of economic activity is also consented and guidelines will be issued soon.

- The relaxation hours have been increased by 7 hours.

-One Hour buffer hour was given to go enable people to reach their homes.

-People should be at home by 2 PM.

-Lockdown Hours are from 2 PM in the afternoon to the next day at 6 AM in the morning.

As per the reports, people were unable to finish their works within four hours and there was huge traffic on the roads even after the curfew came into effect. Some traffic cops are giving the public 15-20 minutes of grace time, but it often extends much longer, and it takes a longer time to clear the traffic. Earlier, the Centre had directed the state to continue COVID-19 containment measures till June 30.

-Cabinet has decided that Students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely

-The Cabinet has resolved to establish 7 medical colleges at Mahbubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem & Mancherial. Prior to the formation of Telangana, only 4 Govt medical colleges were built. From 2014 -18, KCR Govt has established 5 & now 7 more to come up.