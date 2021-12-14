Telangana Local Bodies MLC Elections 2021:TRS Clean Sweep In All 6 Seats

As expected the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in Telangana have won the six MLC seats in the Telangana Elections under the local bodies category on Tuesday. It was clear that the TRS was on the winning spree after the counting of votes indicated in favour of the TRS candidates in the initial rounds of counting itself.

TRS candidates T Bhanuprasad Rao and L Ramana from Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC), Vanteru Yadava Reddy from Medak LAC, Tata Madhu from Khammam LAC, MC Kotireddy from Nalgonda LAC, and Dande Vittal from Adilabad, have been declared winners following the counting of votes on Tuesday. While Bhanuprasad Rao and Ramana got 584 and 479 votes respectively, Yadava Reddy received 762 votes. MC Kotireddy secured 917 votes in Nalgonda, Tata Madhu registered 480 votes in Khammam, and in Adilabad, Dande Vittal received 740 of total 862 votes.

The Chief Elections Officer will officially announce the winners after the final results are counted and declared.

Earlier six TRS candidates - Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Nizamabad), Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju (Rangareddy), K Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Mahbubnagar), and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) - were elected unanimously. The elections for the remaining six seats including Adilabad, Medak, Khammam, Karimnagar 1 and 2, Nalgonda seats was held on 10 December for which the counting took place on Tuesday. With this win the TRS have won all the 12 MLC seats in the Telangana Legislative Council.

