Telangana: List Of Private Hospitals in Hyderabad Whose Licenses Have Been Revoked

Telangana Health Department has cancelled the permission of a few hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Until Monday, the permissions for 27 private hospitals were cancelled. After senior officials received several complaints against private hospitals with regard to excess and irrelevant charges in addition to flouting the prescribed norms, and mismanagement, lack of proper attention, etc.

Until Tuesday, a total of 174 complaints had been filed against 113 hospitals. After completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care, the Health Department issued show-cause notices to all of them, and 22 of them were barred from treating COVID-19 patients.

"In view of the circumstances, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana in terms of provisions of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act -- 2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act -- 1897, hereby revoke the permission given to that Private hospital for providing Covid-19 treatment," stated the order copy.

Check Out the List Of Private Hospitals in Hyderabad Cancelled For COVID-19 Treatment

1. KIMS Hospitals- Secunderabad

2. Sunshine Hospitals- Gachibowli

3. Century Hospitals- Banjara Hills

4. Lotus Hospitals- Lakdikapul

5. Medisys Hospital- LB Nagar

6. Integro Hospital- Tolichowki main road, Retibowli

7. Virinchi- Banjara Hills

8. Padmaja Hospital- K.P.H.B Colony, Medical

9. Life line medicure Hospital- Alwal, Medical

10. Max Care Hospital- Hanmakonda, Warangal Urban

11. TX Hospital, Uppal- Medichal

12. Lalitha Hospital- Warangal Urban

13. Sri Sai Ram Hospital- Sangareddy

14. Neelima Hospital- Sanathnagar

15. Vinn Hospital- Begumpet

17. Image Hospital- Ameerpet

18. Ankura Hospital- L.B. Nagar

19. Panchavati Hospital- Bhoothpur, Mahabubnagar

20. Sia Life Hospital- Kondapur

21. Sai Siddhartha Hospital- Shapur

