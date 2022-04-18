Telangana Likely To Get New Governor??

Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan went to Delhi. She submitted a report to the centre on protocol violations during her official visits in Telangana and further stated there is no political agenda behind her Delhi tour.

For the past few days, we have been listening to the news that Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan is subjected to ill-treatment by the Telangana government. It is all known knowledge that the Telangana budget session started without the customary governor's address. During her official visits, the officials didn't turn up which is a violation of protocol. She said that the office of the Governor should be respected.

In just a span of 12 days, Tamilisai visited Delhi twice. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that the governor is being replaced in Telangana. It is said that she may be transferred to Kerala or any other state.

In the last one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, the Governor submitted a report on the political situation in the state and expressed her displeasure over the way she was being treated by the TRS-led government in Telangana.

Last time, during her interaction with the media in Delhi, Tamilisai said that she did not approve Kaushik Reddy's candidature under Governor's quota as he did not fit for the nomination under the service quota. She said that her decision was not political and purely based on the provisions of the Constitution.

On the other hand, Telangana Minister KTR said that the state government had never insulted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and further stated that the government had no issues with Governor.

