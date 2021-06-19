Telangana Lifts Lockdown: Details Inside

The State Cabinet, which met here on Saturday, decided to lift the ongoing lockdown completely on Sunday at 6 a.m. There will also be no curfew at night. After reviewing reports submitted by Medical and Health Department officials stating that the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the State and the positivity rate had decreased significantly, the Cabinet decided to lift the lockdown on Saturday.

Since the spread of the virus was observed to be completely under control. The Cabinet also instructed officials from all departments to lift all restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

లాక్ డౌన్ ను సంపూర్ణంగా ఎత్తివేయాలని రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య, పాజిటివిటీ శాతం గణనీయంగా తగ్గిందని, కరోనా పూర్తి నియంత్రణలోకి వచ్చిందని, వైద్యశాఖ అధికారులు అందించిన నివేదికలను పరిశీలించి ఈ మేరకు లాక్ డౌన్ ను ఎత్తివేయాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2021

Chief Minister's Office posted on Facebook confirming the news. "The state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The decision has been taken to lift the lockdown by examining the reports given by medical authorities that the number of corona cases, positivity percentage has decreased significantly, the corona has come into full control. The cabinet has ordered officials of all branches to lift all types of regulations imposed during the lockdown to the full extent," read the post.

"Cabinet observes corona coming under control not only nationwide, but also in neighbouring states. The cabinet has confirmed that corona has come into control faster than other states in the state of Telangana, based on reports by authorities," it added.

The lockdown was imposed in Telangana on May 12 and lasted for about a month with constant change in the curfew time. During the second extension, the relaxation time was till 2 pm including the grace hour and later it was extended to 5 pm with 1 hour grace time. As planned, the CM lifted the lockdown in a phased manner.