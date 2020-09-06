HYDERABAD: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the monsoon session of Telangana Legislature begins on Monday (Sep 7). The House will debate on various issues, including measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, GST compensation and recent fire accident at Srisailam Hydel project that claimed nine lives.

All members, including ministers, Telangana legislature employees and media persons will have to undergo COVID-19 test and only those found negative would be allowed to enter the assembly or the Legislative Council premises, a senior state government official said on Sunday, as reported by a news agency.

Among the COVID-19 protocols to be followed, seating arrangements have been made to keep a six- feet distance from each member. The whole premise has been sanitised, including the mikes.

Wearing a mask is mandatory and visitors will not be allowed to witness the proceedings.

Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy had said all measures being taken in Parliament and legislatures of other states would be followed here also.

The House is expected to witness debates and discussions on achievements made in the power sector, New Revenue Act. Injustices meted out to the state while implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the financial and economic losses due to the financial policies of the Centre were also likely to be discussed.